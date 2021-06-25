Canaccord Genuity Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.89.

GRT.UN opened at C$81.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$66.72 and a one year high of C$85.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

