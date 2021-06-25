Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 190.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $90.28 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

