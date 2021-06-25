Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

