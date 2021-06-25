Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -264.14, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.