Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 158,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 392.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.6% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

