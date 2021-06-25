Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IHG opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

