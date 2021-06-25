Capital One Financial Comments on Welltower Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

Welltower stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $83.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

