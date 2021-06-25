Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,004 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

MO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,607. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

