Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $11.06 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220,433 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.10. 44,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,563. The company has a market capitalization of $323.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

