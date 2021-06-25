Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 17,673 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $245.44. 572,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of -557.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

