Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 113,916 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,916 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.60. 21,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

