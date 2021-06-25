Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 15,527 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,071,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Shares of A traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,724. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $148.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

