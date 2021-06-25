Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,906,498 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.34. 58,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,334,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $258.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.