Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 62.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $178.43. 660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.79. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

