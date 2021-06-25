Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Capri also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.750 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

