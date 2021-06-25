Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post $63.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.89 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $28.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $280.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $251,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,513,383.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,003. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.00. 391,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.38.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

