CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million.

LOTZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 39,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,854,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03. CarLotz has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

