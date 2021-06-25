Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

CVNA stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.16. 2,342,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.00. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $115.23 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

