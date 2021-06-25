Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.26. Cascades shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 532,211 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

