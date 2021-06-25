Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) PT Raised to $111.00 at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

SAVA opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

