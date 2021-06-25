Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $111.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cassava Sciences traded as high as $83.50 and last traded at $83.00. Approximately 7,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,685,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -280.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.88.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

