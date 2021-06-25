Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $309,624.00 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CTLT opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
