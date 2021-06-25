Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $309,624.00 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTLT opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Catalent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

