CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

