CBDAO (BREE) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $117,021.92 and $95,994.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.61 or 0.00588236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038026 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

