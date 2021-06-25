Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. It plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $531 to $539 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CBOE opened at $121.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $121.50.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,017. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $131,966,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $100,783,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.