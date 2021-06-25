CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CD Projekt has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

