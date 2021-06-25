CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Increased to $9.80 by Analysts at Citigroup

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $9.50 to $9.80 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.96.
Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
