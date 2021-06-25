CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Increased to $9.80 by Analysts at Citigroup

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $9.50 to $9.80 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.