CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CEMEX traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 324717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $3,725,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 701,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

