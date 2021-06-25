Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 billion-124 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.35 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-5.350 EPS.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $73.31. 69,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

