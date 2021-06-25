Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

