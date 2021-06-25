Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock Position Cut by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Central Securities makes up approximately 4.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 1.45% of Central Securities worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CET. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Securities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Securities stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

