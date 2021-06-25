CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$114.56.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$111.89 on Thursday. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$113.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The firm has a market cap of C$27.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

