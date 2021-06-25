Chaarat Gold’s (CGH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Shares of CGH stock opened at GBX 21.90 ($0.29) on Tuesday. Chaarat Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10.

In other news, insider Robert Benbow sold 183,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £47,580 ($62,163.57). Also, insider Martin Andersson acquired 970,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £232,952.64 ($304,354.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,560,742 shares of company stock worth $41,048,444.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

