Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
CEG stock opened at GBX 2.82 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Challenger Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.