Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

CEG stock opened at GBX 2.82 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Challenger Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

