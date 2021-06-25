Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 50,000 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 9,161,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,198. The stock has a market cap of $458.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

