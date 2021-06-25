Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHWWF opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.