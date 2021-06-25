Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $771.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

