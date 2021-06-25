China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $786.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

