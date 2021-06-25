Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $14.60

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $15.58. Chindata Group shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 9,921 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Chindata Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after acquiring an additional 191,747 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chindata Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,319 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Chindata Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 683,483 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,196,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

