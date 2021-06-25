CIBC Increases MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$33.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.89 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.