CIBC Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

