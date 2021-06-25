CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.38.

FVI opened at C$7.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.06. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

