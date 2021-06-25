Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 1.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.98. 38,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

