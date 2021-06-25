Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

ACN stock opened at $291.56 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

