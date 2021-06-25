Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,737 ($22.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,856.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -171.98. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

