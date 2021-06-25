Citigroup Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 191.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,111 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of ICL Group worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $194,023,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ICL Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 197,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ICL. TheStreet raised shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

