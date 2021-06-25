Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Shares of TIGR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 1.78.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on TIGR. CICC Research began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.