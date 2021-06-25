Citigroup Inc. Purchases 399,444 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 220.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $2,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 3.95.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

