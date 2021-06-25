Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $194.37 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.