Citigroup Increases Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $45.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

CQP stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.06. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after acquiring an additional 331,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $40,278,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

